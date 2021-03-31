IHL and COVID-19 vaccinations in territory under the control of non-State armed groups

The ICRC estimates that between 60 and 80 million people live under the exclusive control of non-State armed groups, and many more in areas in which non-States armed groups operate.

Equitable access to vaccines is one of the most important steps to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. To be effective, vaccines must reach all parts of societies, including persons living under the control of non-State armed groups.

In non-international armed conflict, international humanitarian law (IHL) provides important obligations for all parties to armed conflict that facilitate and protect effective vaccination campaigns.

This overview, which is created for States, non-State armed groups, organizations and communities, summarizes some of the main provisions of IHL that may be particularly relevant to ensure COVID-19 vaccinations in territory under the control of non-State armed groups.