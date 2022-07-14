IHL in the aftermath of battles and conflicts: what do we want to achieve?

By Kelisiana Thynne Senior Legal Advisor, ICRC

Thomas de Saint Maurice Head of the Operational Legal Advisers Unit, ICRC

We have all seen the despair, dismay, and disaster of war. But what happens when the armed conflict appears to be over? It may be a time for peace, but there will often be pockets of hostilities, rogue forces, continuing damage, unexploded weapons that have not been removed, and lives that cannot go back to so-called normality.

In this post, ICRC Senior Legal Adviser Kelisiana Thynne and ICRC’s Head of Legal Advisers to Operations Thomas de Saint Maurice launch a new series, ‘IHL in the aftermath of conflict’ to raise the profile of relevant IHL obligations in post-conflict scenarios and highlight the humanitarian consequences of armed conflict in the aftermath of conflict that might be more challenging from a legal perspective.

Read more on ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog