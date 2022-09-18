IGAD and NRC signed Sub-delegate Agreement for Regional Migration Fund

September 15, 2022 (Heron, Djibouti): The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) signed Sub-delegate Agreement for the implementation the Regional Migration Fund project, today, in Djibouti.

On behalf of H.E Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Madam Fathia Alwan, Director for Health and Social Development signed the sub-delegate agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

On the signing ceremony, Madam Fathia Alwan disclosed that IGAD expects the very soon commencement of the implementation and will remain committed to provide all the necessary support for the smooth execution in collaboration its Member States.

Both parties signed the Sub – delegate Agreement for the implementation of the Regional Migration Fund (RMF) project in Ali-sabieh and Ali Addeh region in the Republic of Djibouti.

The Regional Migration Fund of IGAD is financially supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) via KFW (German Development Bank).