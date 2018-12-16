16 Dec 2018

IFRC welcomes prospect of ‘new era of global climate action’

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 16 Dec 2018 View Original

Geneva/Katowice, 16 December 2018 – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) today welcomed the prospect of what the UN has called a “new era of global climate action” with the adoption by governments at COP 24 late yesterday of guidelines for implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement.

COP 24 President Michal Kurtyka of Poland said “the guidelines contained in the Katowice Climate Package provide the basis for implementing the agreement as of 2020”.

Mr Jagan Chapagain, IFRC Under Secretary General for Programmes and Operations, said: “We must step up efforts to reduce emissions and, especially, respond to the rising risks already hurting vulnerable communities around the world. It’s not one or the other. They must go hand-in-hand if we are to make a real impact. Above all, action must be driven for and by communities themselves.”

The UN climate talks in the southern Polish city of Katowice, which ended yesterday, were the first since the report from the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change that set out predicted impacts of 1.5°C and 2.0°C rises in the global temperature.

“The urgent, and just still achievable goal now remains to stop the impacts from getting worse in the future,” said Mr Chapagain.

Climate change is already having an impact on vulnerable communities that are struggling to survive because of conflict, insecurity or poverty. More than half of IFRC’s operations are in direct response to weather-related events and many others are compounded by climate shocks and stress.

This year IFRC launched a ground-breaking new forecast-based fund that invests in early action to prevent the damage and trauma caused by disasters.

Mr Chapagain added: “Investments in early action make a huge difference to people’s lives. We need to consider value for people as well as value for money. The harsh truth – which we in the humanitarian community are confronted with week in week out – is that the world is now stuck with a certain level of impacts, whatever happens on emissions.”

**Media contacts*:
In Geneva: Laura Ngo-Fontaine,
+41 79 570 4418,
laura.ngofontaine@ifrc.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.