IFRC: understanding a unique role

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is made up of 190 National Societies, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Movement is neutral and impartial and provides protection and assistance to people affected by disasters and conflicts.

The strength of the Movement is in its network. National Societies are present before crises and remain long after, and their volunteers come from the very communities they support. Together the components of the Movement support one another to deliver vital services for local to global impact. The Movement works with governments, donors and other humanitarian and aid organizations to assist vulnerable people around the world.