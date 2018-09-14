14 Sep 2018

IFRC: Thematic funding

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 14 Sep 2018
preview


Flexible, dependable funding is vital to the success of the work of the IFRC and our National Societies. To facilitate more flexible funding, the IFRC is moving towards a thematic funding model.

What is thematic funding?

Thematic funding for the IFRC consists of pooled funds to support the delivery of results in thematic areas, rather than specific programmes or projects. This provides the IFRC with the flexibility to direct the funds where they are needed, when they are needed.

Thematic funds are not the same as unearmarked funds (called regular resources in the IFRC), which are contributed without restrictions on their use. Thematic funds are directed to a thematic or geographic area but not to specific projects. This is the most flexible type of funding after unearmarked.

