IFRC Secretariat Policy on Prevention and Response to Sexual Exploitation Abuse

2. Introduction

2.1. As a humanitarian organisation and pursuant to our mandate, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has an obligation to respect and protect vulnerable people at risk. IFRC as part of the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement has a global and local presence.

2.2. Sexual exploitation and abuse of the people IFRC aims to assist is one of the most grievous ways in which the IFRC can fail in its mission. Despite decades of attention in the humanitarian sector, new cases continue to be reported and many remain unreported for fear of retribution. It is crucial, therefore, that IFRC takes every step to prevent any such cases arising in the IFRC and to respond adequately to those that nevertheless occurred. While this policy covers only SEA by IFRC Personnel, it also may be a reference for National Societies’ PSEA policy development.

2.3. The IFRC Code of Conduct prohibits SEA of anyone, including people who “look to or benefit from the Federation’s protection or assistance”. Prohibitions also cover the use of abusive material and any exchange of “money, employment, goods or services for sex, including sexual favors or other forms of humiliating, degrading or exploitative behavior.” Prohibitions extend to engagement with sex trade workers.

2.4. In 2015, the 32nd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent adopted Resolution 3, which condemns sexual and genderbased violence in all circumstances, particularly in armed conflict, disasters and other emergencies. Resolution 3 also calls upon all components of the Movement “to adopt and enforce zero-tolerance policies on sexual exploitation and abuse of beneficiaries by their staff and volunteers, and subject these individuals to sanctions for their actions”.

2.5. Moreover, the IFRC has joined partner agencies in the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) in endorsing the 2015 IASC Principals Statement on PSEA.