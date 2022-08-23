IFRC Psychosocial Centre Annual Report 2021

This annual report reflects the busiest year in the history of the PS Centre. The massive and global mental health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, crises and conflict defined the work of the IFRC Reference Centre for Psychosocial Support (PS Centre) in 2021. More requests for support from National Societies than any time before, but also an increase in trainings and webinars conducted and resources produced by the PS Centre and an enhanced engagement in humanitarian diplomacy.