IFRC President Statement: “Any political decision that puts peoples’ lives at risk is unacceptable”

Geneva, 11 June 2018 – The following can be attributed to Francesco Rocca, the President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies:

Over this past weekend more than 600 people, including many women and children, were rescued off the coast of Libya. They were stranded on board the Aquarius in the Mediterranean Sea. We are deeply concerned about the fate of these people and about the closure of Italian ports to migrants.”

We understand that hundreds more who have been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea could face a similar fate.

Any political decision that puts peoples’ lives at risk is unacceptable.

Breaking news that Spain will accept the Aquarius is welcome but the world needs an urgent and sustainable solution to this worsening crisis. All governments must share responsibility, and have a duty to ensure the safety and protect the dignity of all people on the move.

