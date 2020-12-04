IFRC Plan and budget 2021-2025

The IFRC network is more relevant and needed than ever. While the full impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic is unfolding, more and more people are seeking assistance from the Red Cross and Red Crescent. National Societies and the IFRC Secretariat must adapt and adjust to new ways of working to assist them. COVID-19 is directly affecting people and health systems and having a massive impact on the socio-economic situation of millions of people. Marginalization and exclusion have been exacerbated, pushing an estimated 176 million people into poverty, and between 71 to 100 million people into extreme poverty.