11 Feb 2020

IFRC to majorly ramp up coronavirus programmes across the globe

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 11 Feb 2020 View Original

Geneva/Kuala Lumpur, 11 February 2020 – With the novel coronavirus steadily spreading beyond China and rising death toll, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is expanding its novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response and preparedness programmes.

A 32 million Swiss franc global emergency appeal will support community-based health activities, access to basic services, and the management of misinformation and stigma – all equally crucial to control the spread of the virus. In the past two weeks the IFRC has been on the ground, supporting National Societies in countries where the outbreak is spreading, mainly in the Asia Pacific region. Through this emergency appeal, the IFRC hopes to invest in preparedness activities in other countries, with a focus on those whose health systems are already under pressure.

IFRC Secretary General, Jagan Chapagain, said: “We recognize the gravity of the global threat posed by this novel coronavirus. National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are playing an important role in battling this outbreak, and we must now step up our support them. Right now, millions of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers in 192 countries are connected to their local communities, playing an important role in efforts against this outbreak, or ready to act in case of an outbreak.”

Assistance will be tailored to each country depending on its epidemic preparedness and response, as well as the vulnerability of particular groups of people in the community.

IFRC’s Director of Health and Care, Emanuele Capobianco, said: “Online and offline, volunteers are already at work, educating the public about this virus, helping prevent misinformation and reducing rumours and panic. We know from past outbreaks that fear and mistrust contribute to the spread of disease and hampers all response efforts. We need solidarity, not stigma, to support communities and people affected by this outbreak.”

This most recent coronavirus disease is the seventh in the coronavirus family known to infect humans. Illnesses caused by coronaviruses range from less severe illness like the common cold, to serious illnesses like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). As of 11 February, the number of confirmed cases globally is over 43,000, with more than 1,000 deaths, almost all in mainland China.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.