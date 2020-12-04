IFRC Global Plan 2021

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) works globally to help 160 million people every year with and in support of 192-member National Societies. The IFRC’s vision is to inspire, encourage, facilitate and promote at all times all forms of humanitarian activities by National Societies, with a view to preventing and alleviating human suffering, and thereby contributing to the maintenance and promotion of human dignity and peace in the world. There is a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society in almost every country in the world and we support them both in their programming and in developing their capacities as strong, local organisations.