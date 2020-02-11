IFRC Community-based surveillance Protocol template

Community-Based Surveillance (CBS) is the systematic detection and reporting of events of public health significance within a community by community members. The Red Cross Red Crescent Movement has developed a methodology for CBS and specific tools that enable National Societies to assess the need and feasibility of CBS and develop an implementation protocol for CBS when contextually appropriate.

The Community-based surveillance (CBS) protocol template provides guidance, design considerations and instructions for designing a CBS system. The contents cover the array of elements and activities which are important in CBS implementation. Careful design and thorough planning in advance for a CBS system improves the process of implementation, commitment, longevity and impact of the programme.

This document will support with structuring conversations both internally with other Red Cross Red Crescent teams (e.g. Health, Finance, Disaster Management, WASH, Volunteer Management) as well as with external partners. It is encouraged that you seek input and draw on expertise from a diversity of departments and partners as you work through each section.

This CBS protocol template is a valuable guide in both emergency and non-emergency preparedness setting and can be used along-side the Community-based surveillance Assessment tool and Community-based surveillance: guiding principles.