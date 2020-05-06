IFRC Americas Population Movement - Emergency Appeal MDR42004 Update N.2 of activities related to COVID-19

OVERVIEW

The continuous spreading of COVID-19 in the Region, added to the response measures implemented by several countries to contain the virus and fight against it at a regional level, is producing differentiated changes and impacts that have worsen the situation faced by the migrant and refugee population and by host communities. The impact of the virus and the increased vulnerability of migrants and refugees have produced some profile and flow changes.

According to the International Organization for Migration (OIM): ‘There has been an increase of informal crossing at the borders which results in an increased vulnerability of migrant population. Women and girls are especially vulnerable to become victims of human trafficking”. In many countries there has also been a rise of xenophobic rejection, gender-based violence and domestic violence against migrants and refugees. In the specific case of migrant women, this discrimination can have consequences such as the lack of adequate care in a medical centre and other healthcare settings that are directly related to being women (such as pregnancy care, or legal and psychosocial support due to gender-based violence). Furthermore, quarantine and mobility restrictions force many women to isolate themselves with their abusers or potential abusers. Existing gender-based violence is exacerbated by labour and migration uncertainty, as well as by social distancing. For many migrant women who do not have sufficient support networks in transit and destination countries, isolation with their aggressor is a potential danger”1 .

Regarding migration flows, there has been a significant increase of migrants returning to Venezuela. Many of the returnees are going back to their country because they have no opportunities in the host and transit countries. This is an alarming situation considering the high risks migrants may face particularly regarding their health and protection. Some Venezuelan migrants have been returned according to organized actions — such as the Colombian case — but they may face even harder conditions in Venezuela. Many have experienced limited access to food, money and temporary shelter since Venezuela is still going to a specific humanitarian situation.

Thousands of Venezuelans have decided to set out long return journeys on foot, from Colombian inland regions to the border, and some have started to return from distant countries such as Ecuador or Peru.

Many others are still stranded between closed borders or have lost their jobs in their host countries with no access to basic rights and unable to provide basic needs for themselves and their families. This situation is specially alarming in Chile and Bolivia.

The Red Cross actions within the framework of the Regional Population Movement Emergency Appeal2 (see the link to the 18-month Operation report on the footnote) has been drastically reduced due to this situation, but in line with the Movement’s Seven Principles it is essential to continue supporting the most vulnerable people to protect their rights and dignity. Despite the difficulty of restrained mobility, lack of resources and volunteers, we are still working to ensure protection and human dignity for the most vulnerable.

This month there have been some operational changes. It is worth mentioning that the IFRC and the National Societies in the Americas are still considering the most vulnerable people as priority groups, that is, the migrant and refugee population — which have precarious, non-standard and insecure jobs or are unemployed — as well as high-risk groups such as elderly people, pregnant women, women traveling with children, and unaccompanied minors. In this sense, and to adapt the operation to this new context, the IFRC is fostering activities focused on Protection, Community Engagement and Accountability, and actively promoting Cash and Voucher Assistance activities.

The following is an update on the activities and measures taken by countries and National Societies within the framework of the Regional Population Movement Emergency Appeal operation.

For a better understanding of the activities that are taking place, please refer to the link below to a specific map. It offers geolocation information on the Humanitarian Service Points (HSP)3 which are still active within the operation in comparison to the ones that have been temporarily suspended.

https://go.ifrc.org/emergencies/3122#additional-information