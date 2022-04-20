IFRC Americas COVID-19 Emergency Appeal: Challenges, Opportunities, Funding Gaps and Key Results

The Americas COVID-19 Emergency Appeal Investment Case is a document that displays the opportunities and challenges that remain regionally to end the pandemic and promote the recovery of the most affected populations. The revised funding in the Latin American and Caribbean Region requires a total of CHF 114 million, however, currently there is a funding gap of CHF 68 million, which is necessary to ensure the continuity of the response, particularly in the following key areas: 1) Test and prevent, trace and treat COVID-19, 2) Hygiene promotion, 3) Pilot microenterprises, 4) Community-based mental health and psychosocial support, 5) Equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6) Community insights and perceptions.

This document evidences the investment opportunities for partners and donors of the IFRC, within 35 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and displays the key results of the Red Cross activities after 20 months of operations of the COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, based in three operational priorities: a) Sustaining health and WASH; b) Addressing socio-economic impact and c) Strengthening National Societies. IFRC is the world's largest humanitarian network, comprising 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies working to save lives, build community resilience, strengthen localization and promote dignity around the world.