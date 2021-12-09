“As if the war was not enough” – Stories of hardship and resilience in times of COVID-19: A report on the pandemic’s impact on the protection of people caught up in conflict

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

More than a year has passed since COVID-19 began its seemingly unstoppable spread across the globe. This report examines the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people who live in parts of the world affected by armed conflict and other violence. It reviews some of the pandemic’s complex consequences for communities already struggling with multiple crises and threats to their lives and livelihoods. It also highlights emerging good practice from governments, humanitarian organizations and other stakeholders for alleviating hardship, as well as lessons learned that can inform future efforts to limit the spread of disease, care for the sick and mitigate the social and economic impact of pandemics on vulnerable communities, now and in the future.

The insights presented in this report transpire from the stories of eight people whom delegates of the ICRC met over the course of last year in countries where the ICRC maintains major humanitarian operations. Their personal experiences of the pandemic are as diverse as their origins and current circumstances. Through their accounts of how the virus has affected them and their families, we learn about their lives and surroundings:

A Yazidi family’s plight in Sinjar, Iraq, reflects the interplay between COVID-19 and displacement, the effect of the pandemic on livelihoods and camps for displaced people, the power of cash-based aid to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and why increasing access to social safety nets makes for good policy during a pandemic.

A story on life behind bars in the Philippines demonstrates how the pandemic affects detention conditions, family life, the pace of the judicial process and prison reform, and why it proves the truth of the old adage that prison health is public health.

Through a traditional birth attendant concerned about the health of her community in Borno state, Nigeria, we learn about managing water and resources, the nexus between humanitarian work and development, and the relation between international humanitarian law and pandemic preparedness.

A physician on the front lines of the pandemic in Yemen tells us about resilience in the face of death, the stigma attached to working with COVID-19 patients, violence against health care and the importance of trust between health-care providers and the communities they serve.

The story of a 12-year-old orphan returning home to the Central African Republic shows how COVID-19 has kept families apart, increased suspicion of foreigners, shuttered schools and put children at greater risk, but also how, with patience and perseverance, happy endings may prevail regardless.

The violent deaths of two civilians in Colombia illustrate the pandemic’s impact on communities living under the control of certain non-state armed groups, the need to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law, and the importance of neutral, independent and impartial humanitarian action in hard-to-reach areas.

An Afghan man’s long wait for an asylum interview in Greece sheds light on the protection of migrants in camps and detention centres during the pandemic; access to state-run health-care and social protection systems; border closures, “push-backs” and the right to seek asylum under international law; and the need for solidarity in a global health crisis.

The grief of an Azerbaijani family over the death of a relative speaks to the impact of the pandemic on traditional burial rites and practices, protecting the dignity of the dead during an emergency, the global mental health crisis triggered by COVID-19 and the silent suffering of the families of people gone missing owing to conflict.

Much of what these people tell us holds true beyond their specific situations and the places they find themselves in. Their experiences stand for countless individuals like them who, with courage and resilience, are shouldering the double burden of war and disease while trying to secure a life in safety and dignity for themselves and their families.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also been an unprecedented stress test for those providing services to conflict-affected populations. Over the course of the past year, both governments and humanitarian organizations have learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t in terms of policies, practices and tools as they try to sustain programmes and services for communities in need and alleviate the worst effects of the pandemic. The testimonies in this report and what the ICRC has observed on the ground bring into focus five considerations that are relevant for governments, donors and the humanitarian, development and conflict-prevention communities, now and in future crises: