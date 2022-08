ECW Brief: ‘Advancing gender equality and girls’ education in emergencies and protracted crises — A call to action to Empower Her’

The ECW ‘Call to action to Empower Her’ – which is cosigned by Germany’s Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, and the ECW Director, Yasmine Sherif – sheds light on and articulates the urgency to advance gender equality for girls and boys left furthest behind in crises in order to reach both our financing and programmatic goals.