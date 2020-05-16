IDPs in towns and cities – working with the realities of internal displacement in an urban world

Submission to the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement by IIED, JIPS and UN-Habitat

Authors: Isis Nunez-Ferrera, Dyfed Aubrey, Lucy Earle and Stephanie Loose May 2020

In response to the call for submissions by the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), the Joint IDP Profiling Service (JIPS), and UN-Habitat, are delighted to provide actionable and forward-looking input that can feed into the Panel’s work, with a particular focus on internal displacement in cities and towns.1 The considerations and recommendations outlined have IDPs’ rights to a dignified urban life at their core. They aim to promote a fundamental re-evaluation of how governments (local and national), donors and humanitarian and development actors can work together to address urban displacement.

Introduction

It is widely understood that the majority of IDPs across the world have relocated to towns and cities.2 While this point is often repeated, the implications of urban displacement for policy and practice are rarely examined or developed. Urban areas feature as a backdrop, and yet where IDPs are living, amongst whom, and within whose local jurisdiction are critical factors in their ability to support themselves and their families, and contribute to local society, economy and politics. More than simply context, urban systems – including municipal authorities, networks of basic service provision, markets for goods and services, social infrastructure – should be seen as active potential contributors to IDP protection, well-being, self-reliance and integration.

Urban displacement is not a negative phenomenon per se. Indeed, for many IDPs urban life may serve as an interim or long-term solution to displacement. History tells us that people displaced into urban or peri-urban areas by conflict, violence or disaster often choose to remain there even once it is safe to return home. Displacement, along with other forms of migration, are factors that contribute – and have always contributed – to urbanisation. This is because alongside sanctuary, towns and cities also offer opportunities – for work, and access to healthcare and education. While life in an urban area can be difficult, for the local poor as well as IDPs, they are also places of hope and aspiration. Accepting this fact is the first step to enabling displaced people to contribute positively to the economic and social dimensions of city life, as urban citizens and rights-holders.

However, large flows of displaced people into urban areas can have significant impact on the local economy and society, as pressure increases on housing and labour markets, and on the provision of basic services, health and education. It can lead to the proliferation of slums or the growth of informal settlements, if demand for low-income housing outstrips supply. IDPs, particularly those living in informal settlements, may find themselves vulnerable to repeated displacement, through eviction, natural hazards or social unrest.

Humanitarian actors and host governments – wary of these outcomes – often seek to prevent movement into towns and cities, attempting to divert displaced people into camps. Yet as displacement crises endure, the camp model becomes increasingly problematic. Camps are premised on the idea that there will be a clearly demarcated ‘post-crisis’ period when IDPs will leave, most likely to their places of origin. As crises become protracted in nature, aid dwindles, and camps become places of entrenched poverty. IDPs are left with few opportunities to become self-reliant, particularly where mobility outside of camp settings is restricted. Protracted crisis leaves affected governments without easy options: do nothing and risk accelerating the proliferation of existing and new slums in urban / peri-urban areas; or build camps and also risk creating new slum settlements and increasing poverty.

For these reasons, a proactive urban response to displacement is required. Instead of trying to prevent movements to towns and cities, we should be aiming for a world without long-term camps, where institutions, local authorities, service providers and society in general in urban areas are able to provide an enabling environment for their newest residents. As such, urban displacement requires a complete rethinking of how governments (local and national) and humanitarian and development actors prepare for and respond to displacement.

This submission develops four key messages. Each of these messages is underpinned by key recommendations and the need for better and actionable data: