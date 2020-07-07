The IDP-Initiative quarterly update, June 2020

This Update provides an overview of UNHCR’s rapid emergency preparedness and unfolding response to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on internally displaced persons. Demonstrated through the example of several country operations, broad themes covered in the Update include – Empowerment imbued from cash assistance; Localization and engagement with national authorities; Advantages of community engagement and the Centrality of protection.

This is the first in a series of Quarterly Updates concerning UNHCR’s Step-Up on Internal Displacement, as demonstrated by the Initiative on Internal Displacement (IDP-I) 2020-2021.

In setting his Strategic Directions 2017-2021, the High Commissioner committed UNHCR to be more decisive, predictable and effective in situations of internal displacement. The updated Policy on UNHCR Engagement in Situations of Internal Displacement, issued in September 2019, provides revised guidance on our role in Preparedness, Operational delivery, Coordination leadership and the search for Solutions – in cooperation with States and within the interagency framework.

While UNHCR is engaged in internal displacement in over thirty country operations, the IDP-I demonstrates this Step-Up through thematic, strategic and operational dimensions in nine target operations – Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan and Ukraine.