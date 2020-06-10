Identifying Cost-effective Adaptation Measures to Climate Change

In line with its COVID-19 response, the UN Climate Change secretariat is currently organizing a series of online events, for Parties and other stakeholders to continue exchanging views and sharing information in order to maintain momentum in the UNFCCC process and to showcase how climate action is progressing under the special circumstances the world is currently facing.

Aiming to contribute to the discussions on adaptation, our expert Maxime Souvignet published an article for the IISD SDG Knowledge Hub to highlight how local and national governments can comprehensively manage climate risk and ensure climate-resilient development while taking into account the complexity and uncertainties of climate-related impacts.

