IDB ready to help member countries address coronavirus

BANK CAN RAPIDLY ASSIGN $2 BILLION FOR EFFORTS TO CONTAIN THE PANDEMIC AND STRENGTHEN HEALTH SERVICES

The Inter-American Development Bank is actively engaged in coordinated efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak with member countries and other international institutions, and is prepared to help countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean cope with challenges posed by the pandemic.

The IDB has up to $2 billion in resources that can be programmed to countries requesting support for disease monitoring, testing and public health services. The Bank can also work with countries that have undisbursed loan balances to redirect resources to pandemic-response efforts.

In addition, the IDB is studying the economic consequences of the pandemic in its member countries and is considering alternatives for providing resources to help them weather the mid- and long-term effects.

Under the technical leadership of the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization , the IDB will continue to coordinate with its member countries and other multilateral institutions to ensure a proper response to the pandemic.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank is devoted to improving lives. Established in 1959, the IDB is the leading source of long-term financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB also conducts cutting-edge research and provides policy advice, technical assistance and training to public- and private-sector clients throughout the region.