ICVA Opinion Piece: Response to the 2022 State of the Humanitarian System (SOHS) Report

The 2022 State of the Humanitarian System (SOHS) report is a welcome insight into how well the ambitions of the sector are being translating into reality in a complex and changing environment. Most importantly, it shows where and how the system is still falling short of meeting these ambitions. The SOHS has a focus on monitoring changes in the shape and size and performance of the international humanitarian system. It shows that the humanitarian system is growing in the face of increasing need, and that it is performing, but could be performing better.