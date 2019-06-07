ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from May 2019

Message from Executive Director

Counter-productive responses in the Sahel

The dominant narrative on the Sahel is one of terrorism and security.

The complex humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating and expanding. Numerous high-level government visits are largely focused on security and counter-terrorism and results are so far elusive and intangible. The current national and international responses privilege military measures and migration-containment policies, materialising in an expensive, chaotic and often counter-productive process.

The manipulation of inter-communal conflicts by violent extremists, the blurred lines between humanitarians and military deployments are compromising humanitarian principles. Humanitarian assistance and protection to the affected population is carried out with tireless commitment, but poorly funded and at great risk for aid workers.

The “security and counter-terrorism” attention and messaging has to change to one that supports humanitarian efforts and additional humanitarian funding. To one that takes a longer-term vision in order to address structural development deficits. To one where joint analysis from humanitarian, development, government and other actors guides joint humanitarian and development planning, together with inter-communal dialogue, crucial in times of decreasing resources.

To take up the challenges around the protection of humanitarian space, people have to be at the center rather than building walls between themselves.

Ignacio Packer

Executive Director | ICVA