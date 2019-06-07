07 Jun 2019

ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from May 2019

Report
from International Council of Voluntary Agencies
Published on 07 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (345.92 KB)

Message from Executive Director

Counter-productive responses in the Sahel

The dominant narrative on the Sahel is one of terrorism and security.

The complex humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating and expanding. Numerous high-level government visits are largely focused on security and counter-terrorism and results are so far elusive and intangible. The current national and international responses privilege military measures and migration-containment policies, materialising in an expensive, chaotic and often counter-productive process.

The manipulation of inter-communal conflicts by violent extremists, the blurred lines between humanitarians and military deployments are compromising humanitarian principles. Humanitarian assistance and protection to the affected population is carried out with tireless commitment, but poorly funded and at great risk for aid workers.

The “security and counter-terrorism” attention and messaging has to change to one that supports humanitarian efforts and additional humanitarian funding. To one that takes a longer-term vision in order to address structural development deficits. To one where joint analysis from humanitarian, development, government and other actors guides joint humanitarian and development planning, together with inter-communal dialogue, crucial in times of decreasing resources.

To take up the challenges around the protection of humanitarian space, people have to be at the center rather than building walls between themselves.

Ignacio Packer
Executive Director | ICVA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.