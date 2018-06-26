26 Jun 2018

 ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from May 2018

from International Council of Voluntary Agencies
Published on 26 Jun 2018
Message from Executive Director

Putting People First – “being and becoming” Our humanitarian community agrees that “change in the humanitarian system must place people and communities at the heart of response, and empower them to lead and shape emergency response”. “Putting People First” is the theme of the 2018 UNHCR Annual Consultations with NGOs.

The consultations, co­organised by UNHCR and ICVA, are a major and rather unique event that provides an important forum for debate on global and regional themes. An opportunity to explore fresh collaboration on operational issues and on advocacy.

As per John Samuel, “In people­centred advocacy being is as important as becoming”.

As humanitarian actors, if we do not believe deeply in a cause, we cannot be advocates of this cause. Our moral strength in advocacy stems from our integrity and our legitimacy. We must bridge between words and facts, rhetoric and everyday life, theory and practice.

At the UNHCR­NGO consultations but also at the IASC coordination meetings, in our relations to donors, in capacity strengthening programmes and events, in our learning lab on Innovative Financing, in the engagement of our membership, in the collaboration between networks, advocating to “Putting People First” should translate in pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones. Otherwise, we will not change. We will continue talking to each other, amongst the “usual suspects”. We will not bridge. We will neither be nor become.

Ignacio Packer, ICVA Executive Director

