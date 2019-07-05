05 Jul 2019

ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from June 2019

from International Council of Voluntary Agencies
Hindered to deliver

Geneva hosted in June both the 41st session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) and the ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment (HAS). Whilst the HAS focusses on emerging and pressing humanitarian issues, the HRC is responsible for strengthening the promotion of human rights and addressing human rights violations around the globe.

This year many of the subjects were echoed in both platforms. A lot of focus was on the situation in Syria, especially in Idlib and western Aleppo, where ongoing civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, violate international law and shock our human values.

Beyond country situations, issues such as the need to strengthen respect for international law, accountability before justice and to the affected individuals, disaster, climate change and migration as well as women rights were also high on both agendas. And while in both platforms the crucial role of the NGOs is recognised, both platforms discussed this year concerns on shrinking space for NGOs.

HRC considered for example a report on criminalisation of humanitarian assistance to refugees and migrants by the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and International Solidarity, while HAS included discussions on impact of counter terrorism measures in access and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Concerned by any trend resulting in less space for NGOs, ICVA held its most recent learning stream on "How do NGOs navigate shrinking civil society space?”. ICVA remains committed to workwith its members, States and other partners and actors, so that NGOs are not hindered to deliver on their mandate.

Ignacio Packer Executive Director | ICVA

