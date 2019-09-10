ICVA Bulletin - Highlights from July & August 2019

Message from Executive Director

Trading Humanitarian Principles?

As we commemorated World Humanitarian Day on 19 August, we recognised the renewed importance of the humanitarian principles — humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Yet, they are increasingly coming under pressure.

Unfortunately, simply recognising humanitarian principles does not make them easy to implement into practice. NGOs and other humanitarian actors are constantly confronted with difficult choices.

Because of this, we want an honest conversation about the pressure on NGOs to deliver better services with less resources and under increased legal, bureaucratic, security and political restrictions. This impacts the commitments to principled intervention. NGOs tackle risks in diverse ways and question their own limits faced to these restrictions and their agility to adapt.

The topic for the 2020 ICVA Annual Conference is “The risk of trading principled humanitarian action: an honest conversation on risk management.” On 18 March 2020 we will dive deeper into the risk to principled humanitarian action and how NGOs manage such risks and others to deliver effective and efficient humanitarian assistance to those most in need.

This is not a conference in isolation. We will be creating a document of outcomes which will capture key messages from the Annual Conference and the Engagement Days (17 and 19 March 2020). ICVA will also facilitate peer to peer exchanges between members and support them through the connection of specific learning tools like the ICVA briefing papers on risks and the learning stream 2020.

All of this will guide the policy and advocacy work with ICVA members towards Member States and other actors around some of the issues of risk to humanitarian principles, and risk to NGOs, aid workers, and to civilians.

Ignacio Packer

Executive Director | ICVA