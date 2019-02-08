ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from January 2019

Message from Executive Director

Making it happen

ICVA has crafted a vision and a new Strategy. Our ambitious new Strategy 2019-2021 will help us achieve even greater results as we work with the global and diverse membership. The ICVA Strategy provides a compass for action for the next three years. It defines four focus areas, (forced migration. coordination, financing and navigating change), five ways of working and is supported by four enabling strategies and our Theories of Change.

But the strategy is nothing without execution. Relentlessly pursuing the execution of the strategy is the roadmap to success. And the roadmap to success requires alignment, transparency and accountability.

Rather than focusing our efforts on small things, we direct our attention and efforts identifying what matters the most to ensure principled and effective humanitarian action. It is about aligning the collective energy of ICVA’s membership and beyond.

We need to stay informed, collaborate and understand what others are working on. Without transparency, we will get waste, duplication and loss of trust.

Everyone needs to make sure what is expected. This means making sure of commitments and knowing how success will be measured. When we talk about “Commitments into action”, theme of ICVA Annual Conference, it is about accountability.

Developing a strategy and engaging in tactics requires creativity; implementing a strategy requires discipline and agility. This is what the ICVA Secretariat offers to its membership. This is what the membership, with an operational footprint of over 20 billion USD, offers to the populations in need.

As a team, our high level of engagement comes from knowing that what we do makes sense. And that is powerful!

Ignacio Packer Executive Director ICVA