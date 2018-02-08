08 Feb 2018

 ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from January 2018

Report
from International Council of Voluntary Agencies
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (393.4 KB)

A message from the Executive Director

January was also:

Inequality treated by many as an afterthought in Davos, deadly attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, aid workers of Save the Children murdered in Jalalabad, fierce fighting in Aden, the fiasco congress of the national Syrian dialogue, US cuts on UNWRA funding, increased weather threats, misleading narratives, limited aid access into Eastern Ghoutan, non-refoulement obligations not respected, protesters killed in Kinshasa, daily worries for the people of Venezuela, investigations on NGOs in Pakistan… After my first month at ICVA, one question weighs heavily: how can “humanity” and the guiding ideals of humanitarism be broadly rediscovered?

Everyone loses in wars. There are no long-term winners. Fortunes are spent destroying societies and economies. Excessive technocratic approaches take away, essentially, the humanity at the heart of the humanitarian action and its principles.

The general requirement for building a harmonious society is for individuals, citizens, leaders from civil society organisations, UN, governments, private sector… to strive to overcome differences and respect international human rights, humanitarian, refugee and customary international law.
You have my renewed resolution and commitment for solidarity and compassion in daily life; dialogue and respect across divides. Unity in diversity.

Ignacio Packer / Executive Director ICVA

ICVA Annual Conference 2018

The agenda for the ICVA's Annual Conference 2018 “Navigating the Nexus:
NGO Perspectives,” be held in Geneva on 20 March 2018, is now available. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Fabrizio Hoschschild-Drummond, from the Executive Office of the United Nations SecretaryGeneral,

Mr. Mahmoud Mohieldin of the World Bank Group, and Ms. Ursula Müller,
Deputy ERC in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
Due to limited space registration is currently only open to members. Registration for nonmembers will open soon.
For more information contact Nishanie.Jamayaha@icvanetwork.org.

17th ICVA General Assembly

For ICVA Members: This triennial gathering of ICVA members will take place on 21 March in Geneva. The General Assembly is a formal meeting of ICVA members which provides an opportunity to review of ICVA’s work during the past three years, and presentation and discussion on the plans for the future. Members will adopt the Strategy for 2019-2021, and elect new Board members. The agenda for the day includes a Market Place and a World Café, so we are looking forward to dynamic engagement with our members.
For more information, contact secretariat@icvanetwork.org

Forced Displacement

1. Count Down to the 2018 Global Compact on Refugees' (GCR) Formal Consultations:

  • On 31 January, UNHCR released the zero draft of the GCR's Programme of Action[SH1] .

  • Member States and the NGO community are now preparing for the first round of formal consultations. ICVA will facilitate the drafting and delivery of an NGO statement for each GCR Formal Consultation agenda item. As per the Roadmap, and as mentioned by the HC during the HC Dialogue, the formal consultations will use an "iterative" process: “Following each formal consultation, UNHCR will share a revised draft of the global compact on refugees, reflecting the key outcomes and suggestions received, which will serve as the basis for the next formal consultations.” The Roadmap mentions that written contributions can still be shared with UNHCR as part of the GCR Formal Consultations process, following similar guidelines as last year.

  • All the Formal Consultations take place in Geneva. Invitations have been sent, along with the agenda, for the First Formal Consultation on 13-14 February

  • UNHCR has created a webpage dedicated to the upcoming rounds of 6 GCR Formal Consultations, with the 2018 Roadmap and the schedule for the coming months. Please consult the organisational note for further information on the organisation of the consultations. To get involved contact Jerome.Elie@icvanetwork.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.