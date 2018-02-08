 ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from January 2018

A message from the Executive Director

January was also:

Inequality treated by many as an afterthought in Davos, deadly attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, aid workers of Save the Children murdered in Jalalabad, fierce fighting in Aden, the fiasco congress of the national Syrian dialogue, US cuts on UNWRA funding, increased weather threats, misleading narratives, limited aid access into Eastern Ghoutan, non-refoulement obligations not respected, protesters killed in Kinshasa, daily worries for the people of Venezuela, investigations on NGOs in Pakistan… After my first month at ICVA, one question weighs heavily: how can “humanity” and the guiding ideals of humanitarism be broadly rediscovered?

Everyone loses in wars. There are no long-term winners. Fortunes are spent destroying societies and economies. Excessive technocratic approaches take away, essentially, the humanity at the heart of the humanitarian action and its principles.

The general requirement for building a harmonious society is for individuals, citizens, leaders from civil society organisations, UN, governments, private sector… to strive to overcome differences and respect international human rights, humanitarian, refugee and customary international law.

You have my renewed resolution and commitment for solidarity and compassion in daily life; dialogue and respect across divides. Unity in diversity.

Ignacio Packer / Executive Director ICVA

ICVA Annual Conference 2018

The agenda for the ICVA's Annual Conference 2018 “Navigating the Nexus:

NGO Perspectives,” be held in Geneva on 20 March 2018, is now available. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Fabrizio Hoschschild-Drummond, from the Executive Office of the United Nations SecretaryGeneral,

Mr. Mahmoud Mohieldin of the World Bank Group, and Ms. Ursula Müller,

Deputy ERC in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Due to limited space registration is currently only open to members. Registration for nonmembers will open soon.

For more information contact Nishanie.Jamayaha@icvanetwork.org.

17th ICVA General Assembly

For ICVA Members: This triennial gathering of ICVA members will take place on 21 March in Geneva. The General Assembly is a formal meeting of ICVA members which provides an opportunity to review of ICVA’s work during the past three years, and presentation and discussion on the plans for the future. Members will adopt the Strategy for 2019-2021, and elect new Board members. The agenda for the day includes a Market Place and a World Café, so we are looking forward to dynamic engagement with our members.

For more information, contact secretariat@icvanetwork.org

Forced Displacement

1. Count Down to the 2018 Global Compact on Refugees' (GCR) Formal Consultations: