ICVA Bulletin: Highlights from April 2019

Message from Executive Director

Words kill

Words can be instruments of violence and can be as deadly as a machete, a gun or a bomb. As Sri Lanka reels from the Easter Sunday bombings, its leaders dispute apparent intelligence failure, assign blame and respond to the violence. The decision to block most social media after the attacks may have been motivated by security concerns, but left a vacuum of information, fueling confusion and giving little reassurance to a population that hoped to have left daily terror in its history.

In the wake of the Sri Lanka bombings, leaders of the world were quick to denounce these acts of terrorism. But in many cases, these are the same leaders scapegoating and using a toxic, dehumanising “us and them” rhetoric.

In this instance, as in many others, even without evidence, public opinion is fueled by suspicions and rumors that even further divide, including of “retaliation”.

Words have consequences. Silence can be deadly.

The “us and them” rhetoric creates a more divided and dangerous world and has an increasingly pervasive impact on policy and action. Governments have diluted the UN rapein­conflict resolution, turn a blind eye to war crimes, push through deals that undermine the right to claim asylum, pass laws that violate free expression, unlawfully send refugees back to countries where their rights are at risk and promote distrust and fear.

We need a “they are us” rhetoric such as with the immediate New Zealand leadership declaration about Muslim victims in Christchurch. This reminds the world how unity can be brought from a tragedy, how words of tolerance reduce marginalisation of communities and societal polarisation.

Ignacio Packer

Executive Director ICVA