17 May 2019

ICVA 2015-2018 Impact study Summary Report, May 2019

Report
from International Council of Voluntary Agencies
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (285.72 KB)

Summary Brochure

This impact evaluation refers to ICVA’s 2015-2018 strategy. The report is structured to align with how ICVA worked in practice, while staying true to the selected focus areas: Forced Displacement, Humanitarian Partnerships, Humanitarian Financing, Humanitarian Coordination. The methodology comprised interviews and document reviews, also drawing from interim impact studies conducted previously. The main findings are presented under the main work areas used to frame the key evaluation questions.

Increasing NGO understanding of the humanitarian sector and its policies ICVA’s initiatives to build NGO understanding included publications and briefings, learning streams, digital communications, conferences and meetings.

The initiatives have covered a wide range of topics considered a priority in the sector, such as the Grand Bargain, the Global Compact on Refugees, localisation, shrinking space for civil society, sexual exploitation and abuse, humanitarian financing, quality standards, the Nexus, and ‘The New Way of Working’.

ICVA’s work in building understanding of NGOs has been well aligned with the strategy, has moved with the time, and is widely utilised and appreciated.

Reaching greater numbers of small, less well-resourced NGOs, located in places closer to humanitarian crises continues to be a challenge. While ICVA has clearly reached many people, it is difficult to know the degree to which ICVA’s work has built organisation-wide understanding or just the understanding of a limited number of interested engaged people in any given organisation.

