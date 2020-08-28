ICT FOR DISASTER RISK MANAGEMENT

This module introduces disaster risk management (DRM) and provides an overview of how information and communication technologies (ICTs) can be used for DRM.

A large number of examples and case studies on the applications of ICTs in DRM have been included in the module.

MODULE OBJECTIVES

The main objective of the module is to introduce the basic concepts of DRM and the applications of ICTs in disaster mitigation and prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.

LEARNING OUTCOMES

At the end of this module, participants will:

• Be familiar with DRM and its associated terminologies, including the linkages between the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals;

• Be able to identify the data necessary for DRM, such as remote sensing data, digital elevation data, thematic data and historical disaster data;

• Appreciate the ways in which ICTs can be used in disaster risk assessment, analysis and visualization, and know the basic steps for conducting risk assessment;

• Understand how risk information can be used for selecting appropriate disaster risk mitigation and prevention measures at various levels (regional, national, local), and for making decisions by considering likely future risk scenarios;

• Appreciate the ways in which ICTs can be used for community-based preparedness planning, alerting and evacuating, shelter planning, establishing an early warning system, and impact-based forecasting;

• Be aware of the freely available satellite-based resources and products for emergency mapping, mobile apps for reporting disaster incidents, and robots for search and rescue operations;

• Know the ways in which ICTs can be used to support disaster recovery, including post-disaster building damage assessment and post-disaster recovery monitoring; and

• Recognize the role of ICTs in addressing issues related to gender inequality in DRM.