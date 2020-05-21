ICRC working with Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) at Kabul District Hospital against COVID-19

Designated by Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) as one of the only four COVID-19 treatment centres in the city, Kabul Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) District Hospital is adapting to a new and crucial role in responding to COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the intense gravity of the situation, a joint effort between ICRC and ARCS to receive COVID-19 patients is a welcoming endeavour to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Support from the ICRC to the ARCS to alleviate the District Hospital's response to COVID-19 includes training existing staff on infection control, using personal protective materials, sharing guidelines, and advising on patient flow and treatment.

Additionally, the ICRC is also working on water and sanitation facilities to strengthen the infrastructure by providing a waste management centre, completing the water well and distribution system, and installing a generator in case of power outages.

The ICRC will assist the ARCS with external screening or isolation areas to further improve preventive measures in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Despite their lifesaving effort to help those affected by COVID-19, hospitals remain a target of armed groups whose recent attack on the west of Kabul left 24 civilians dead and more injured.

On top of the steadily growing COVID-19 danger, healthcare staff face the looming threat that put their work, safety, and the lives of the civilians at risk.