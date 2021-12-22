World + 10 more

ICRC’s year in pictures, 2021: War expands, athletes shine and families reunite

The year 2021 saw desperation, upheaval, pandemic concerns, and reasons to smile. Increased conflict in Ethiopia and a volcano’s eruption in DRC meant increased suffering. People in Syria sought to move forward with their lives, while a new day in Afghanistan still brought huge hunger and health needs. Athletes on a podium reminded us that the effects of war can linger for a lifetime, while COVID-19 gave families in conflict zones another health hurdle. And a radiant woman in Cameroon exchanged a job washing dishes with her baby on her back for her own micro enterprise.

