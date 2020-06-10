ICRC Rules on Personal Data Protection

Safeguarding individuals’ personal data, particularly in challenging situations such as armed conflicts and other humanitarian emergencies, is an essential part of protecting people’s lives, dignity and physical and mental well-being. That makes personal data protection a matter of fundamental importance for the ICRC in all our activities, whether operational or administrative.

As a result, the ICRC has adopted rules on personal data protection to keep us at the forefront of international humanitarian action, even under the most difficult circumstances.

The Rules on Personal Data Protection apply to all ICRC activities and operations, for beneficiaries, staff, donors and partners alike. They are part of the ICRC’s data protection framework, which also includes the Data Protection Office and Data Protection Commission.