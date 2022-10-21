ICRC Inspired: The ICRC Delegation for Cyberspace explores risks and opportunities within the digital sphere

We live in an increasingly interconnected digital world -- one that brings new demands and new responsibilities for the ICRC and the humanitarian sector at large.

While digital tools and solutions have generated new services and forms of aid, these same technologies are exposing people in need -- and the ICRC -- to new threats.

From the hacking of the ICRC's Central Tracing Agency database to the ongoing weaponization of disinformation during conflict around the world, 2022 has served to highlight the real-world dangers of the "digitalization of everything".

To better understand what cyberspace is, how it functions and who its main actors are, the ICRC has set up a new delegation to navigate this complex socio-technical ecosystem, which increasingly overlaps with the humanitarian operational environment.

"When we talk of a delegation for cyberspace, we are referring to a delegation whose area of competence focuses on a digital rather than physical space," explains Massimo Marelli, head of the ICRC Delegation for Cyberspace, based in Luxembourg.

"The central objective is to ensure that digital technologies do not expose people to further risks, and that humanitarian digital responses effectively create positive and protective outcomes for affected populations."

Exploratory role

Like other humanitarian organizations, the ICRC is embracing the possibilities afforded by digital tools to provide more effective and responsive support to those affected by conflict, but without risking its fundamental principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence.

It is a tricky balancing act. "The continuous 'digitalization of everything'---including how affected people cope with conflict and satisfy their essential needs---reinforces the requirement for humanitarian organizations to upgrade their digital skills and capacities to meet needs and expectations," says Marelli.

In so doing, humanitarians have become repositories of sensitive information and personal data that parties to conflict might also seek, warns Marelli, "to identify, track, surveil or target vulnerable people or specific categories of populations."

Where the new delegation differs from traditional ones with physical, geographical remits, is in its "exploratory role", says Marelli. It is a safe space to trial new technologies long before any wider deployment (for example, new secure messaging systems or biometrics scanners).

It is also a place to examine how cyberspace functions and what it means for the ICRC's ways of working. Who are the "weapon bearers" in this new arena? What constitutes truly confidential digital dialogue? How is legal protection applied? The solutions and the answers found by the delegation for cyberspace will be of use to all ICRC delegations everywhere.

"The objective is to start exploring, testing and piloting the possible set-ups and solutions that will be required to run digital services for humanitarian purposes safely, before such services are available for large-scale deployment," says Mika Lauhde, the delegation's incoming head of technology, who emphasizes the ICRC's firm commitment not to test digital tools on vulnerable communities.

No neutral net

Nor is the choice of technology without ethical risks: developers and providers are not always neutral, which can open the door to bad actors; while on the flipside, the decision by technology companies such as Meta and Microsoft to take sides in the Ukraine conflict poses a risk to the ICRC's essential impartiality should it utilize their products and services.

"This polarization around digital technologies is reinforced by an increasing pressure on governments, companies and institutions for 'choosing a side', both politically and technologically, something that is fundamentally incompatible with the ICRC's principles," says Lauhde.

The new delegation will help ICRC staff everywhere to learn to tread as carefully in cyberspace as they do in conflict zones, and to deploy new digital humanitarian solutions as effectively as they do traditional support.