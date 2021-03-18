ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: The SolarWinds hack - lessons for humanitarians

As humanitarian organizations become more active in and reliant upon new technologies and the digital domain, they evolve from simple bystanders to full-fledged stakeholders in cyberspace – able to build on the advantages of new technologies but also vulnerable to adverse cyber operations that can impact their capacity to protect and assist people affected by violence or armed conflict.

The 2020 cyberattack on SolarWinds, a major US information technology company, demonstrated the chaos a hack can cause by targeting digital supply chain components. What does the hack mean for the humanitarian cyberspace, and what can we learn from it? Massimo Marelli, ICRC’s Head of Data Protection Office, draws out some possible lessons and the way forward by exploring the notion of ‘digital sovereignty’.

