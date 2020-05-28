ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: Reflecting on our inner child through the lens of children affected by war

In wartime, children are especially vulnerable. They are all too often drawn into hostilities and exposed to a myriad of risks, depriving them of the opportunity to fully experience childhood. Child protection is crucial; they are, after all, the present, and most definitely the future. The latest thematic edition of the International Review of the Red Cross on ‘Children and War’, released online this week, explores the different challenges and obstacles faced by children affected by armed conflict.

Recently, a short video from Syria went viral and became an internet sensation, showing a father who plays a game with his baby daughter to help her cope with the psychological trauma of warfare and bomb shellings. In the video, we see the young girl burst into laughter, rather than tremble with fear, every time she hears the sound of bombs falling nearby. ‘She is a child who does not understand war’, her father explains.

