ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: People power in humanitarian action

from International Committee of the Red Cross
The principle of “putting people at the centre” of humanitarian action rightly dominates humanitarian policy today. But how easy is this to do in practice on the ground? In his last blog as Head of Policy at the ICRC, Hugo Slim looks at the ethical importance and operational challenge of being “people-centred.” He draws on lessons from the development community to suggest a few basic steps to guide the mobilization of people power in humanitarian action today.

Read the full blog post here.

