ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: The Missing: What’s in this edition of the Review
The International Review of the Red Cross launched an edition on The Missing earlier this year, the first time an edition of the journal has been dedicated to this important humanitarian problem since 2002. Articles cover a wide range of key topics related to missing persons and their families, from legal protections and obligations, to transitional justice mechanisms and reconciliation efforts.
