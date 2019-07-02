02 Jul 2019

ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: The Missing: What’s in this edition of the Review

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original

The International Review of the Red Cross launched an edition on The Missing earlier this year, the first time an edition of the journal has been dedicated to this important humanitarian problem since 2002. Articles cover a wide range of key topics related to missing persons and their families, from legal protections and obligations, to transitional justice mechanisms and reconciliation efforts.

Read more on ICRC website

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.