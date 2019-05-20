ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: Masculinity and humanitarianism

Graham Parsons

As I write, a boy, no older than 2, is bouncing around the café, laughing and ‘chatting’ with passersby. He is a sweet, adorable child. You might not even notice that his clothing stands in stark contrast with his innocence. He is wearing little battle fatigues.

Watching this boy, I am reminded of the tragic connection between masculinity and war. Masculinity enables the permissiveness of killing in war and is a primary motivation for atrocities. For this reason, humanitarians should make the study of masculinity an urgent priority.

