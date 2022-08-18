ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: ‘It was the best of times; it was the worst of times’: a tale of two cities in the aftermath of conflict

Kelisiana Thynne Senior Legal Advisor, ICRC

In seemingly a moment, a city can go from being prosperous and peaceful to completely ravaged by war. Depending on how a conflict plays out and how the parties fulfil their IHL obligations before, during or after battle, inhabitants of a city can experience the aftermath of war in very different ways.

In this post, part of the 'IHL in the Aftermath' series, ICRC Senior Legal Adviser, Kelisiana Thynne, paints this is cautionary tale, setting the scene for further discussion about the aftermath of conflict and the continuing IHL and other obligations States and parties to a conflict have.

