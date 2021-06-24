World
ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: Future developments in military cyber operations and their impact on the risk of civilian harm
Over the past decade, several States have begun to develop military cyber elements capable of both defending their national interests, as well as projecting their national power, by capitalizing on a vast, borderless, interwoven internet. By applying lessons learned from recent history, a clear case emerges for governments to assess the risk of civilian harm resulting from current cyber operations; and to evaluate how to minimize these risks as we move toward a future characterized by the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the emergence of artificial intelligence.
*In this post, part of the ICRC's series on avoiding civilian harm during military cyber operations, Pete Renals, a Principal Researcher within the Cybersecurity Industry and a Technology Fellow with t**he Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University, Washington College of Law** -- considers future developments in military cyber operations and their impact on the risk of civilian harm.*
