ICRC Humanitarian Law & Policy blog: Digital risks for populations in armed conflict: Five key gaps the humanitarian sector should address

Delphine van Solinge

The Digital Revolution is affecting the lives of people around the world, from connected citizens in developed countries with huge internet bandwidth, to people living in less developed places, lower-tech digital environments or countries affected by armed conflict and violence. Humanitarian organisations working in those contexts are increasingly being exposed and confronted to digital technologies upon which they are ever more reliant. Their use—which is influenced by a number of intertwined elements (objective, level of literacy, funding etc)—can bring both positive and negative implications, including increased risks for affected populations. This blog will expose the five key gaps the humanitarian sector should address with regard to digital risks for populations in situations of armed conflict.

