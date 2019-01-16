The ICRC develops its first massive open online course (MOOC) on sustainability in humanitarian action

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has developed a new online course in a MOOC format. The course, "Sustainable Development in Humanitarian Action", aims to teach workers of humanitarian organizations the principles and practices of sustainable development.

The project started in 2017 and has been developed in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Homuork, a Spanish firm specialising in the design and production of MOOCs. The content of the course has been created under the direction of Kathrine Vad, ICRC Sustainable Development Adviser, and Alain Oppliger, Director of Swiss consultancy agency Sustain4.

The objective of this MOOC is to help answer the social sustainability and environmental challenges that face humanitarian organizations. This is done by demonstrating how to integrate a sustainability perspective within emergency contexts such as the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar or the Ebola outbreak in DRC. The course emphasises case studies with the aim of fostering an exchange of experiences and creating an interactive learning experience among the students.

The course is available on FutureLearn, the main MOOC distribution platform in Europe. To date, over 1,000 people from 123 countries have signed up to the platform. Sign up for the course until the 21st of January, and it's free, with a course certificate available for 59€.

Partners

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organization with the mission of protecting the lives and the dignity of the victims of armed conflicts and other situations of violence.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the largest humanitarian institution in the world, with 190 national societies and 17 million volunteers.

Homuork designs eLearning experiences for companies and universities. From its headquarters in Barcelona, it promotes the digital transformation of its clients all around the world.