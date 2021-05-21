ICRC database on national measures implementing international humanitarian law

IMPLEMENTATION

National implementation, meaning the process of giving effect to international obligations at the domestic level, is essential to ensuring full compliance with international humanitarian law (IHL).

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) plays a key role in the national implementation and enforcement of IHL.

Working worldwide through a network of legal advisers, the ICRC Advisory Service on IHL supports governments’ own resources by:

• encouraging and supporting adherence to IHL and related legal instruments;

• providing specialist advice and assistance to States on the adoption of legal and administrative measures to give effect to their IHL and other relevant international obligations; and

• collecting and facilitating the exchange between States of information on national IHL implementation laws and other measures adopted.