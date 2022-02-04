ICRC Appeals 2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is appealing for 2.4 billion Swiss francs to help it meet the humanitarian needs of people affected by armed conflicts and other situations of violence in 2022.

The ICRC's global appeal consists of 2.1 billion Swiss francs (CHF) for its field operations and 263 million for its headquarters.

OUTLOOK 2022

Millions of people around the world continue to experience untold suffering because of armed conflicts and other situations of violence. Tens of thousands have had to flee for their safety, leaving behind their homes, livelihoods and communities, and enduring difficult living conditions, with limited means to meet their basic needs. Many have lost touch with their family members and continue to search for relatives who have gone missing because of ongoing or past conflicts. Reports of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL), including abuses such as sexual violence and attacks against health services, remain widespread. The fear and uncertainty that people experience in these circumstances cause deep psychosocial distress that can have long-term consequences on their individual wellbeing and on the fabric of communities.

Based on the ICRC’s legal reading, around 100 armed conflicts are being fought globally, to which around 60 states and more than 100 non-state armed groups are parties; several hundreds more armed groups are involved in other situations of violence. The ICRC estimates that there are over 600 non-state armed groups of humanitarian concern operating in settings where it works, and that approximately 150 million people live in territories over which those groups exercise some degree of control. The steady multiplication and fragmentation of parties and the prevalence of partnered warfare have contributed to many of today’s conflicts becoming increasingly protracted. In many instances, the responsibility for respecting IHL is being diluted, with devastating humanitarian consequences.

More conflicts are also playing out in densely populated urban zones, causing widespread casualties and destruction, and disrupting livelihoods and interconnected essential-service systems. The massive scale of the damage impacts entire populations and will take years to rebuild.

On top of this, communities are facing multiple, overlapping crises that exacerbate their vulnerabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on lives and livelihoods, as well as global economies. Climate change and environmental degradation disproportionately affect people in conflict-affected areas, straining overburdened resources, services and coping mechanisms, fuelling tensions, and heightening the risk of further hostilities. The expanding use of digital technologies, by parties to conflicts and by the people affected, presents both challenges and opportunities.

It is against this backdrop that the ICRC has planned its response in the coming year.