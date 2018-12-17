17 Dec 2018

Iconography as part of the UN’s humanitarian efforts: OCHA releases new humanitarian icons

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original

In 2012, OCHA released to the public domain a set of 250 icons depicting themes of interest to the humanitarian community such as clusters, disaster types, categories of affected people, and relief items. These icons were developed because at OCHA we understand that during the response to an emergency it is critical to share and understand complex information in a timely, visual, compelling fashion.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
