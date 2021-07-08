ICAO announces new resource package for countries establishing COVID-19 travel corridors

Montréal, 8 July 2021 -- To assist countries seeking to establish public health travel corridors during their COVID-19 recovery phases, ICAO has just released a new implementation package (iPack) on Establishing a Public Health Corridor (PHC).

Composed of guidance material, support personnel, training, and other resources, the new travel corridor iPack is fully aligned with the latest recommendations issued by the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART), and with the guidance developed jointly by ICAO, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other contributors in the UN aviation agency's new Manual on Testing and Cross-border Risk Management Measures (Doc 10152).

"This initiative has greatly benefitted from the continuous feedback which we've been receiving from our Member States through our COVID-19 monitoring and coordination platforms and other feedback mechanisms," explained ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu. "It expands on the guidance already developed by ICAO in this area, and provides access to training courses, a practical hands-on workshop updated regularly with the latest scientific evidence, and a dedicated subject matter expert to consult on the participating countries' planning and progress."

Implemented through its Technical Cooperation Bureau and supported by several donor States and organizations, ICAO's COVID-19 iPacks have served as key global pandemic resources during countries' air transport recovery efforts in areas such as safety risk management, facilitation, aviation security, and airport re-openings.

"National authorities taking advantage of the new PHC iPack will gain access to the latest PHC best practices already identified by other countries, including on the design and conduct of effective gap analyses against the latest guidance issued by ICAO, the CART, and the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA)," emphasized ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.

President Sciacchitano further stressed that "the iPack will also aid countries' efforts to determine a multi-layer pandemic risk management strategy in accordance with current mutual recognition and global harmonization objectives, and to keep their PHC planning, approaches, and outcomes continuously updated."

Resources for Editors

PHC Implementation Package

CAPSCA website

ICAO Technical Cooperation Bureau

About ICAO

A specialized agency of the United Nations, ICAO was created by governments in 1944 to support their diplomacy on international air transport matters. Since that time, countries have adopted over 12,000 standards and practices through ICAO which help to align their national regulations relevant to aviation safety, security, efficiency, capacity and environmental protection, enabling a truly global network to be realized. ICAO forums also provide opportunities for advice and advocacy to be shared with government decision-makers by industry groups, civil society NGOs, and other officially-recognized air transport stakeholders.

