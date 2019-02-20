IASC Work Plan 2019-2020
FIVE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES (SP)
STRATEGIC PRIORITY 1:
OPERATIONAL RESPONSE
Through maximizing timeliness, appropriateness, transparency and cost effectiveness
STRATEGIC PRIORITY 2:
ACCOUNTABILITY AND INCLUSION
Through proactively eradicating abuse and systematically including feedback and representation
STRATEGIC PRIORITY 3:
COLLECTIVE ADVOCACY
Through maximizing the influence and credibility of targeted, informed and collective leadership
STRATEGIC PRIORITY 4:
HUMANITARIAN-DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION
Through maximizing long-term impact, while safeguarding humanitarian space and principles
STRATEGIC PRIORITY 5:
HUMANITARIAN FINANCING
Through focusing on addressing specific gaps with transparent collective funding supported by sound evidence