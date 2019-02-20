20 Feb 2019

IASC Work Plan 2019-2020

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 11 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (287 KB)

FIVE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES (SP)

STRATEGIC PRIORITY 1:
OPERATIONAL RESPONSE
Through maximizing timeliness, appropriateness, transparency and cost effectiveness

STRATEGIC PRIORITY 2:
ACCOUNTABILITY AND INCLUSION
Through proactively eradicating abuse and systematically including feedback and representation

STRATEGIC PRIORITY 3:
COLLECTIVE ADVOCACY
Through maximizing the influence and credibility of targeted, informed and collective leadership

STRATEGIC PRIORITY 4:
HUMANITARIAN-DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION
Through maximizing long-term impact, while safeguarding humanitarian space and principles

STRATEGIC PRIORITY 5:
HUMANITARIAN FINANCING
Through focusing on addressing specific gaps with transparent collective funding supported by sound evidence

