IASC System-Wide Scale-Up Protocols - Adapted to Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic

This document outlines the ‘light’ and ‘adapted’ scale-up protocols to be activated for IASC response to the COVID-19 emergency. It describes the collective approach and principles of action to guide the sys-tem-wide response. This activation may be updated to ensure it retains currency in view of the exception-al and rapidly evolving situation. These tailored protocols build on the IASC Scale-Up activation for infec-tious diseases, which reflects the roles of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Director-General and Member States under the International Health Regulations (2005), and the importance of non-IASC organizations in responding to infectious disease events.